India vs NZ: Hosts get rid of Young and Williamson

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 11:37 am

R Ashwin got rid of Will Young in the first session on Day 3

Tom Latham and Will Young added 22 more runs to New Zealand's overnight score, in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test against India. The duo took the Kiwis past the 150-run mark before R Ashwin got rid of Young. This was the only breakthrough for the Indians before Umesh Yadav removed skipper Kane Williamson. Here is the session report.

First hour

Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin started the proceedings for India

Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin started the proceedings for India on Day 3. The duo bowled six overs each. New Zealand racked up 22 runs in this phase. The likes of Young and Latham scored just four boundaries in these overs. Thereafter, Ashwin removed Young in the 67th over. His compatriot Ravindra Jadeja got into the attack in the 70th over.

Information

Will Young attains this feat

Young departed for 89 (214). This is the sixth-highest score by a New Zealand batter playing his maiden innings in India. Kane Williamson (131), Bruce Taylor (105), John Parker (104), Jesse Ryder (103), John Guy (102) are the others.

Partnership

Latham and Young reach a significant milestone

Latham and Young have become the sixth New Zealand pair with a 150+ opening partnership in away Tests. The duo stitched a 151-run stand for the opening wicket. Other NZ pairs - G Turner and T Jarvis (387), M Richardson and L Vincent (231), J Wright and T Franklin (185), T Latham and M Guptill (169), M Richardson and S Fleming (163).

Summary

New Zealand finished on 197/2 at lunch

New Zealand resumed with their exploits after Young departed. Skipper Kane Williamson joined Latham, who is set to complete his 12th Test ton. Williamson looked solid, but Umesh outfoxed him toward the session's end. The Black Caps finished on 197/2 at the stroke of lunch. To recall, India compiled 345 in the first innings, with debutant Shreyas Iyer slamming his maiden Test ton (105).

Information

KS Bharat kept wickets in place of Wriddhiman Saha

KS Bharat kept wickets in place of Wriddhiman Saha in the first session. The BCCI informed that Saha "has stiffness in his neck". Bharat was impressive behind the wickets. He took a phenomenal catch off Ashwin's bowling to dismiss Young.