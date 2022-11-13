Sports

Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Shadab Khan has become the highest wicket-taker for his nation in T20Is

Pakistan's ace spinner Shadab Khan has become the highest wicket-taker for his nation in T20Is. Shadab steered clear of former Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi in terms of wickets for Pakistan. Shadab achieved the mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final versus England on Sunday at the MCG. He finished with figures worth 1/20 from his four overs. Here's more.

Shadab Shadab races to 98 scalps

In 84 matches, Shadab has raced to 98 scalps for Pakistan at 21.47. He bettered the record of Afridi, who claimed 97 scalps at 24.35, having played 97 matches. Notably, both Shadab and Afridi have 98 T20I scalps. Afridi claimed one wicket while playing for the ICC team. Shadab is now the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Information 11 scalps for Shadab in 2022 ICC T20 World Cup

Shadab was excellent throughout the tournament, having finished with 11 scalps at just 15.00. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan alongside Shaheen Afridi, who claimed 11 scalps at 14.09.

Honor England overcome Pakistan to lift 2nd World Cup honor

England beat Pakistan on Sunday to win their second ICC T20 World Cup title. The Englishmen chased 138, overcoming hostile spells from Pakistan's bowlers. All-rounder Ben Stokes emerged as England's hero in another big final. He scored 52*. Earlier, Sam Curran shone with a magnificent three-fer. England have become the first side to hold the T20 and ODI World Cup titles simultaneously.

PAK vs ENG How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were off to a sluggish start after England captain Jos Buttler elected to field. The Men in Green managed 39/1 in the powerplay, losing Mohammad Rizwan. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Curran then derailed Pakistan's batting line-up. Chris Jordan took two wickets as Pakistan scored 137/8. After the break, Pakistan bowlers reduced England to 84/4. However, Stokes and Moeen Ali brought England home.