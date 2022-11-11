Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Germany

Written by V Shashank Nov 11, 2022, 05:38 pm 4 min read

Veteran Thomas Muller will be lending his voice (Source: Twitter/@esmuellert_)

Germany announced their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hansi Flick's men will be raring to better their show from the 2018 edition, where they wound up at the bottom in the group stage. The four-time winners are seated in Group E alongside 2010 winners Spain, Japan, and CONCACAF representative Costa Rica. Here we decode Germany's squad.

Squad Germany squad: Goalkeepers and defenders

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

Squad Germany squad: Midfielders and forwards

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) Forwards: Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Germany Can Flick better Germany's fortunes?

Germany had a dismal campaign in Euro 2020, with the eventual runners-up England handing out a 2-0 beating in R16. The end result saw former Bayern Munich boss Flick taking over the reins from Joachim Low. Germany concluded third in League A Group 3 at the UEFA Nations League 2022-24 (W1 D4 L1), being held to a 3-3 draw by England.

Absentees Here are the notable absentees

RB Leipzig's forward Timo Werner's ankle injury rules him out of the tournament. It's a major blow given the former Chelsea star looked in good touch in Bundesliga 2022-23 (G4 A1). Dortmund's Marco Reus also misses out with an ankle injury. He had earlier missed the 2014 World Cup, besides the 2016 and 2020 European Championships as well.

Goalkeepers Neuer, Ter Stegen to battle for Number 1

Bayern's Manuel Neuer, who was awarded the FIFA Golden Glove in the 2014 edition, will be keen to emulate his heroics. The veteran has kept six clean sheets across 19 appearances this season. Marc-Andre ter Stegan is enjoying a solid campaign for Barcelona. He has kept a staggering 11 clean sheets in La Liga this season. Kevin Trapp is the third-choice keeper for Germany.

Defenders A solid backline on offer

Antonio Rudiger and Niklas Sule are set to lead the line centrally for Germany at the back. Thilo Kehrer (West Ham) and David Raum (Leipzig) could play out wide. Christian Gunter is an option at left-back. 20-year-old Armel Bella-Kotchap has settled in for Southampton in the Premier League and his attitude is impressive. Freiburg's Matthias Ginter is experienced, having played 46 times for Germany.

Information Hummels' omission is surely surprising

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels missing out is a surprise, given he could have built a solid partnership with Rudiger. He owns nine clean sheets to his name in the 2022-23 season, including six in the German top-flight. However, Flick favored younger players over Hummels.

Midfield Germany have a balanced midfield

Germany have the right candidates at their disposal for both defensive and creative roles. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) and Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) can provide stability in front of their backline. 19-year-old Jamal Musiala has been superb for Bayern, fetching nine goals and four assists in Bundesliga 2022-23. In Julian Brandt and Leon Goretzka, Germany have sound options to fall upon. Mario Gotze adds experience.

Do you know? Gotze last played a game for Germany in 2017

Gotze could get a rare opportunity, having last played for Germany back in 2017. He has been rewarded after having impressed for Frankfurt in the ongoing Bundesliga season. Notably, Gotze was Germany's World Cup winning scorer in 2014. He has made 63 appearances.

Forwards Germany have a vast talent pool among attackers

Veteran Thomas Muller could take up the number 10 role or play from the right. Serge Gnabry has been supreme for Bayern, clocking seven goals and three assists in Bundesliga this season. He will be a driving force in Germany's attack alongside winger Leroy Sane. Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen) and the Dortmund duo of Karim Adeyemi and 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko add depth.

Information Havertz to carry the responsibility of a striker

Versatile Chelsea star Kai Havertz could be used as the principle striker in absence of a notable number nine. He scored two goals on matchday six versus England in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 as a lone striker in a 3-3 draw.

Information Germany's predicted XI versus Japan

Germany play their opener against Japan on November 23. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST. Probable Germany XI versus Japan (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; IIkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Muller, Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz.