Sports

Serge Gnabry smashes a hat-trick for Bayern: Decoding his stats

Serge Gnabry smashes a hat-trick for Bayern: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 09, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Serge Gnabry smashed a sensational hat-trick (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry smashed a sensational hat-trick versus Werder on matchday 14 of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. Leaders Bayern won the contest 6-1, besides racing to 47 goals. Besides Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Mathys Tel scored as well. Gnabry has been a consistent figure for Bayern of late. And this was an impressive show. Here we decode his stats.

Hat-trick 3rd Bundesliga hat-trick for Gnabry

Gnabry is the first player in the ongoing Bundesliga season to score three goals in a match. As per Opta, since start of 2020-21 season only Robert Lewandowski managed more hat-tricks in Bundesliga (7 times) than Gnabry (thrice). Gnabry managed his first hat-trick in an 8-0 win over Schalke in September 2020. He then scored thrice versus Stuttgart in December 2021.

2022-23 9 goals and 9 assists across competitions this season

Gnabry has scored seven goals in the Bundesliga this season, besides marking three assists. In the DFL Super Cup, he has one goal and an assist from one game. In five Champions League matches, Gnabry has registered one goal and three assists. In the DFB-Pokal. he has recorded two assists so far. Overall, he has nine goals and nine assists this season.

Do you know? His overall numbers for Bayern

In 193 matches for Bayern, German international Gnabry has amassed 73 goals so far in all competitions. Besides, he has also made his presence felt with 39 assists. In the Bundesliga, he has made 136 appearances for Bayern, scoring 53 times and making 25 assists.

Performance His club career performance before playing for Bayern

Gnabry made 18 appearances for Arsenal, scoring just the one goal. In 2015-16, he played three games for West Brom. In the 2016-17 season, he played for Werder Bremen on loan, scoring 11 times in 27 appearances. In 2017-18, he played for Hoffenheim on loan, scoring 10 goals in 26 games.

Success Several notable laurels for Gnabry

Gnabry won two FA Cups with Arsenal in 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively. With Bayern, he has won four Bundesliga honors, three DFB-Pokal trophies, three DFL Supercups, one Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Individually, he has been awarded Bundesliga Player of the Month once (October 2019), besides being present in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2019-20.