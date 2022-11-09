Sports

Daryl Mitchell slams second fifty-plus score in T20 WC semis

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 09, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Daryl Mitchell smashed 53* off 35 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A spirited 53* by middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell drove New Zealand to 152/4 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He slammed his third half-century off just 32 balls, playing a rescuer. Mitchell also added a fifty-plus partnership with NZ skipper Kane Williamson. The former repeated his feat from the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Knock A valiant knock by Mitchell

If Williamson helped NZ gain momentum, Mitchell added fire to their innings. The latter picked momentary boundaries to maintain a healthy run-rate for the Kiwis. He also completed several doubles alongside Williamson. Mitchell raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket in the 18th over. He smashed 53* off 35 balls (3 fours, 1 six). He also completed 750 T20I runs in the format.

Feat Two 50+ scores in T20 WC semis

Mitchell played the best knock of his career in the 2021 T20 WC semi-final against England. NZ lost two early wickets while chasing 167 before Mitchell's unbeaten 72 (47) helped them win. Mitchell has become just the third player with two 50+ scores in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli are the others to have reached this landmark.

Stats Career stats of Mitchell

Mitchell made his T20I debut in February 2019 against India. In a career spanning nearly four years, Mitchell has represented the Black Caps in 39 T20Is. In the semi-final against Pakistan, Mitchell has raced to 766 T20I runs. He has scored these runs at an average of 27.35. The tally includes a strike rate of 139.52 (28 sixes).

Information Mitchell averages 54.50 in Australia

Mitchell now averages 54.50 in four innings Down Under in T20I cricket. He has racked up 109 runs in Australia at a strike rate of 128.23. Mitchell returned unbeaten twice in this period, registering the best score of 85.