Daryl Mitchell slams second fifty-plus score in T20 WC semis
A spirited 53* by middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell drove New Zealand to 152/4 in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He slammed his third half-century off just 32 balls, playing a rescuer. Mitchell also added a fifty-plus partnership with NZ skipper Kane Williamson. The former repeated his feat from the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against England.
If Williamson helped NZ gain momentum, Mitchell added fire to their innings. The latter picked momentary boundaries to maintain a healthy run-rate for the Kiwis. He also completed several doubles alongside Williamson. Mitchell raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket in the 18th over. He smashed 53* off 35 balls (3 fours, 1 six). He also completed 750 T20I runs in the format.
Mitchell played the best knock of his career in the 2021 T20 WC semi-final against England. NZ lost two early wickets while chasing 167 before Mitchell's unbeaten 72 (47) helped them win. Mitchell has become just the third player with two 50+ scores in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli are the others to have reached this landmark.
Mitchell made his T20I debut in February 2019 against India. In a career spanning nearly four years, Mitchell has represented the Black Caps in 39 T20Is. In the semi-final against Pakistan, Mitchell has raced to 766 T20I runs. He has scored these runs at an average of 27.35. The tally includes a strike rate of 139.52 (28 sixes).
Mitchell now averages 54.50 in four innings Down Under in T20I cricket. He has racked up 109 runs in Australia at a strike rate of 128.23. Mitchell returned unbeaten twice in this period, registering the best score of 85.