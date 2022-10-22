Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City overcome Brighton 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 09:45 pm 2 min read

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City sealed victory (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City overcame Brighton 3-1 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. Haaland put City ahead in the first half as they enjoyed a 2-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, Leandro Trossard pulled one back for the Seagulls before Kevin De Bruyne restored City's two-goal advantage. Here are the key stats registered.

Haaland continues to produce the goods

As per Opta, Haaland is the first City player to score in seven consecutive home games across competitions since Sergio Aguero in February 2018. Haaland has 17 PL goals and 3 assists in 11 games this season. Overall, Haaland has 20 goals for City in all competitions. His goal involvement tally of 23 is the highest among any player in Europe's top 5 leagues.

De Bruyne attains these feats

Since his Premier League debut for City in September 2015, De Bruyne has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the competition in this period (24). KDB has 59 goals and 95 assists in the PL.

Man City script these records

Manchester City's second goal versus Brighton was their 600th in the Premier League under manager Pep Guardiola. As per Opta, City have become only the third club to reach 600+ goals under a single manager in the competition (601), after Manchester United under Alex Ferguson (1,634) and Arsenal under Arsene Wenger (1,566). City have won their 10th successive league game at the Etihad.

How did the match pan out?

City keeper Ederson provided a long ball from his penalty area over the top of the Brighton defence. Robert Sanchez came out of his goal but Haaland beat him to the ball and knocked it past him to roll the ball into an empty net. Haaland then got his second from a penalty. Trossard's second-half effort beat Ederson before KDC scored a rocket.

Key PL stats for Bernardo and De Bruyne

Playing his 177th Premier League match, Bernardo Silva clocked his 33rd assist. Silva registered his 5th assist in the Premier League 2022-23 season. KDB is now involved in 11 goals for City in the PL 2022-23 season (G2 A9).