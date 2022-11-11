Sports

Carabao Cup, Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 11, 2022, 03:32 am 2 min read

Manchester United came twice from behind to overcome Aston Villa 4-2 Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United came twice from behind to overcome Aston Villa 4-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup. After a goalless first half, Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead before Anthony Martial canceled out the same. Diogo Dalot's own goal handed Villa a 2-1 lead before Marcus Rashford equalized. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay saw the hosts run 4-2 winners.

Duo Martial and Rashford attain these numbers

Martial scored his fourth goal of the season for United. He has been involved in six goals in six games across competitions. Overall, the Frenchman has raced to 83 goals for United in 275 appearances. Rashford scored his 8th goal this season and 101 overall. He now has nine Carabao Cup goals, steering clear of Ryan Giggs' record (8) for United in the competition.

Fernandes was the provider for Martial's equalizer and then he got on the scoresheet as his shot deflected in off Tyrone Mings. Fernandes now has three goals and two assists for United in the ongoing season. He has 53 goals for United overall.

Alejandro Garnacho came on and turned the game in United's favor. He assisted Fernandes for the third and then turned provider for McTominay in the 91st minute. His pace and directness caused Villa all sort of problems.

United have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Erik ten Hag's men clocked 19 attempts, including 8 shots being on target. In terms of possession, they enjoyed a tally of 59%. United had a pass accuracy of 85%. Meanwhile, Villa had two shots on target and converted both.