Sports

Champions League 2022-23: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid get knocked out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 11:58 am 3 min read

Bayern Munich humbled Barca 3-0 (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been ousted from the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season group stage. Barca were officially demoted to the Europa League on matchday 5 when Inter Milan downed Viktoria Plzen in Group C's other contest. Barca then suffered a 0-3 defeat versus Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Atletico have also been ousted after a 2-2 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen (Group B).

Demotion Duo join Juventus in terms of being eliminated

Barca and Atletico have joined Italian powerhouse Juventus in terms of being eliminated from this season's UCL. Juve had earlier lost 3-4 to Benfica. For the second successive season, Barca have been demoted to the UEL for finishing 3rd in the group stage. Meanwhile, Atletico need a positive response on matchday 6 to be assured of an Europa berth.

Barca Barca lose 0-3 versus Bayern

Barcelona were thrashed by Bayern Munich, who recorded a sixth successive win over the former in their UCL meets. Goals from Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern on the driver's seat. Barca had a penalty ruled out by VAR and Bayern got their 3rd late on via Benjamin Pavard. Serge Gnabry was superb, clocking three assists on the night.

Group C Group C story in the UCL 2022-23 season

Bayern have 15 points from five games (W5) and are on course to clock a 100% record. Inter will take second place, having gotten to 10 points. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, and Romelu Lukaku scored in their 4-0 win. Barca are assured of 3rd place, having collected four points after suffering a 3rd loss. Plzen are bottom with no wins from five games.

Records Unwanted records for Barca

As per Opta, for the second time since 2003-04, Barca failed to register a shot on target in an UCL game. On both occasions, it has been against Bayern. Julian Nagelsmann is the first coach in UCL history to win four games against Barcelona (Jose Mourinho won three). Barca have been eliminated from the group stage in two successive seasons since 1997-98 and 1998-99.

Atletico Atletico bow out in 2-2 affair versus Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid came back twice in their 2-2 effort versus Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Leverkusen and each time Atletico equalized through Yannick Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul. However, Atletico missed the chance of securing win after being awarded a penalty in injury-time. Carrasco's tame effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky.

Group B Atletico can still make it to the UEL

Atletico need a win in their final game versus FC Porto to ensure a berth in the Europa League play-off stage.. Diego Simeone's men have five points from five games. However, they could end up last as Leverkusen are a point below (4). If Leverkusen win their final game versus Club Brugge and Atletico lose or draw, then the former will play Europa League.