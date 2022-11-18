Lifestyle

Attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? Visit these places too

Attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? Visit these places too

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 18, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Bookmark these places and excursions in Qatar

Let's add more fun and exploration to your #QatarDiaries. FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and if you are attending it live, Qatar offers an eclectic mix of attractions that you must include on your itinerary. From relaxing destinations to festive ones, here are five tourist spots and activities that showcase the best of this oil-rich country. Check them out!

Tranquil environment Khor Al Adaid

Absolutely no trip to Qatar is complete without exploring Khor Al Adaid, a desert located only a drive away from Doha. It is one of the very rare places on this planet where a desert and sea meet. It is the perfect place for those looking to explore Qatar's peaceful side. When you're done cheering, visit this desert for some peace and quiet.

Festive vibe Lusail Winter Wonderland, Al Maha Island

This is a winter wonderland festival that is happening in Qatar's Al Maha Island. From about 50 adventure rides, gaming arcades, and restaurants to live entertainment and shopping, there's something for everyone to look forward to. The festival, perfect to visit with kids, family, or friends, opens in the evening and shuts down at midnight during the weekdays and at 1:00 am on weekends.

Shopping The Pearl Island

The Pearl Island is an artificial landmark, perfect for people who want to shop to their heart's content. Interestingly, this destination resembles Venice and features a host of shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, broadwalks, and water taxis for leisure activities. Wondering what to look out for? Fret not, here's a list of souvenirs from Qatar that you can bookmark. Happy shopping!

Food Souq Waqif

Want to know what Qatar smells like? Put the stunning destination of Souq Waqif on your checklist. This marketplace in Doha garners a lot of love and attention for the arresting aroma wafting off a variety of drool-worthy treats. From juicy kebabs to refreshing cardamom tea, there's something for everyone up for grabs. If you are a gourmet, visit here for a memorable grub-fest.

Relaxation The Corniche

The Corniche is one of the most captivating features of Doha. It's a picturesque waterfront promenade with a seven-kilometer stretch, perfect for a relaxing walk, especially during the sunset. Additionally, this destination has verdant spaces, gorgeous structures, and a vibrant aura that makes it worth visiting. An awesome spot for skaters, runners, joggers, and walkers, you can easily while away your time here.