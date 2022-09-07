Lifestyle

Traveling to Qatar? Buy these 5 things as souvenirs

Here are five things you should get home from your trip to Qatar.

Qatar is an incredible shopping destination as it offers a plethora of items that you may not find elsewhere. Besides a wealth of exquisite malls, it also houses several traditional markets where you can go on a shopping spree. So to make sure you're hooked on your Qatar trip when you're back home, here are five items you must take away with you.

Traditional Dallah coffee pots

Dallah coffee pots are traditional Arabic items that are made with silver and brass. These coffee pots have been used for centuries to brew and serve qahwa - a strong, bitter, and spicy Arabic coffee made with cardamom. Not a coffee fan? Fret not, you can instead use them as showpieces as they are decorated with geometric engravings and even gemstones!

Scent of Qatar Oud fragrance

Oud happens to be the traditional fragrance of Qatar. You will observe this scent wafting everywhere from homes and local markets to cars, hotels, and shopping malls. Popularly called "Wood of the Gods", it's made with resinous heartwood extracted from the rare agarwood tree. It's available as wooden chips for lighting, as oils for applying, and as perfumes for spraying.

Useful Wooden boxes

Arabic wooden boxes come across as some really useful and decorative souvenirs. You can easily take them home and store jewelry or use them for display. These beautiful boxes are made with wood and are available in a variety of sizes and designs. In fact, they are inlaid with precious metals like silver, gold, and amber. Some have gemstones too.

Dates and the Middle East go hand in hand. As you visit Doha, you will find a dozen of shops and eateries offering this delightful snack. And the best part is, these offerings are available in a variety and are extremely pocket-friendly. You can visit Fal Elkhair Dried Dates Shop in Souq Waqif to sample and buy dates rolled with coconut or Arabic coffee.

Ancient fabric Al-Sadu Weaving

Al-Sadu is among the most revered traditions in Qatar. It's a traditional Bedouin woven material and is made from camel and goat hair. These textiles are usually red, black, white, brown, or beige and features geometric designs and motifs. You can easily buy Al-Sadu cushions, rugs, carpets, and clothing pieces from markets across Qatar as they are available everywhere.