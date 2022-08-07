Lifestyle

Visit these 5 most budget-friendly islands around the world

Here are five captivating and pocket-friendly islands around the world that you must include on your wishlist.

Islands are the perfect place for beach lovers; more so when they are not densely populated. If that sounds like a calling to you, it's time you pack your beachwear and take off to a gorgeous island to flaunt that beach bod you've been working on. These affordable islands around the world will make you fall in love with the sea all over again.

In the Indian Ocean Zanzibar Island

Zanzibar Island in the Indian Ocean is located off the east coast of Africa. It is about 15 miles away from Tanzania and you can reach there by hopping on a short flight or a two-hour long ferry ride. Hostels here offer accommodation and other amenities from Rs. 1,700 onward a night. Stone Town is an iconic place that you should definitely visit.

Biggest in Maldives Maafushi Island

Maafushi is one of the most budget-friendly and stunning islands in the Maldives. It is also the largest local island, sprawling just a little over one kilometer. While the northern part of this beach is reserved for water sports, the southern part is less crowded. There are a host of hotels and hostels here that won't burn a hole in your wallet.

Culturally rich Malta

Malta happens to be one of the most pocket-friendly islands in the Mediterranean. It's a melting pot of cultures in Europe, located between Sicily and the North African coast. There are a lot of temples, monuments, and prominent landmarks for you to visit. A handful of hostels on this beautiful island would cost you only Rs. 3,100 a night.

A tiny destination Ko Phi Phi Island

Thailand's Ko Phi Phi is a tiny island in the Andaman Sea. Hostels in this idyllic destination cost lesser than Rs. 1,000 a night, which makes it incredibly budget-friendly and solo-traveler friendly. This island garners a lot of love and attention for its rich green tropical cliffs and turquoise water. Partying, shopping, and dining on this island are also quite affordable.

Breathtakingly beautiful Madeira Island

Madeira is a combination of four islands off the coast of Africa. However, they are a part of Portugal. While Portugal in itself is an affordable destination, Madeira is its cheapest island offering. It is replete with enchanting landscapes, forests, volcano peaks, cliffs, and beaches that can boost your Instagram like never before. The island also hosts species of unique flora and fauna.