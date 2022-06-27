Lifestyle

Salaulim Dam: An incredible offbeat destination in Goa

The best time to visit the dam is between July and November. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Salaulim Dam in Goa is a perfect blend of an irrigation system and an engineering marvel. Located on the Selaulim River, a tributary of the Zuari River, this dam is a crucial feature of the Selaulim Irrigation Project which provides irrigation and drinking water to the area. If you've been looking for a never-seen-before spot to pose for your Insta-feed, this is it!

This beautiful dam, besides serving its purpose, also serves as a great off-beat destination for Goa's tourism sector. Travelers looking for unseen places in and around Goa will have a time of their life witnessing this earthen dam. The area becomes even more breathtaking during monsoon when it starts to overflow. The water gushes down a whopping 140-feet unique spillway, creating a memorable sight.

Duckbill spillway What's special about this dam?

A Duckbill spillway, also called Morning glory spillway or Bell Mouth spillway, looks like a sinkhole but in a waterbody. The dam has no gates. When the reservoir fills up, the extra water enters the vertical shaft and then travels to the horizontal conduit to reach the river downstream. This also has a grander appearance, unlike the more common Ogee spillway dams.

Route How to reach Salaulim Dam

The closest town Sanguem is about five kilometers away. This place is a little far off from residential localities, and the road leading to the dam isn't the smoothest. But the tough ride ends with the striking view welcoming you. The best way to travel there is by motorbike. You can rent two-wheelers or shared taxis to reach the spot.

Tourism potential Why visit the dam during monsoon?

The curved shape of the structure allows ample area and force for the water to gush downstream creating a spectacular sight for visitors. But it can only be witnessed when the water overflows during the rainy season. This is when you can watch the excess water disappear from the semi-circular spillway structure. The dam, 68 km from Panjim, is open from 9 am-6 pm.