A nuclear-powered flying hotel that will never land

Written by Sneha Das Jun 27, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

This nuclear-powered sky cruise is a totally innovative concept. (Photo credit: Instagram @hashem.alghaili)

The AI-piloted sky cruise has taken technology to a new level by featuring a design of 20 engines that are powered by nuclear fusion. According to the ambiguous new design, around 5,000 guests are expected to fly through the skies in luxury. The flying hotel will never need to land on Earth and regular airliners will transport passengers to and from the sky cruise.

Design It might not even need pilots

The conceptual sky craft has been created by Hashem Al-Ghaili who had said that the nuclear-powered sky cruise "could be the future of transportation." The cruise's ongoing repairs will be carried out in-flight. When asked how many people will be needed to fly the gigantic plane, he said, "All this technology and you still want pilots? I believe it will be fully autonomous."

Video It will house an entire world in the sky

Although, a lot of staff will be required for the giant flying machine. According to the promotional video shared on YouTube by the creator himself, the sky cruise will feature a restaurant, huge shopping mall, swimming pool, gym, and theater in the sky. For those aspiring for an out-of-this-world wedding, this sky cruise can even be used as a luxurious venue for weddings.

Criticism Not everyone is happy with the idea

While some appreciated the innovative and modern move, many people also disagreed with the plan and described the concept of sky cruise as the "new Titanic." Many highlighted that the aircraft's outside will be far from aerodynamic, and if the nuclear reactor-powered aircraft crashed, a city could get destroyed. Some even pointed out the massive development costs involved in the sky cruise.

Comments People had some pretty hilarious reactions

"Great idea putting a nuclear reactor in something that could malfunction and fall out of the sky," a netizen said. It is, no doubt, going to be an extremely expensive ride. Referring to it, one person commented, "I'm sure I would be able to afford a ticket for the lowest deck with no leg space and no access to the lounge."