Lifestyle

Your savings won't vanish if you visit these European countries!

Your savings won't vanish if you visit these European countries!

Written by Sneha Das Aug 04, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

These European countries have a lot to explore and are also affordable.

Surrounded by stunning natural wonders, incredible scenery, and important cultural landmarks, Europe is a great place to explore. Although considered generally expensive, there are several countries in Europe where you can satisfy your wanderlust without robbing a bank. Different countries offer diverse attractions including ski resorts, sea beaches, and architectural monuments of historical importance. Here are five budget-friendly European countries you can visit.

Warm atmosphere Portugal

One of the most affordable countries to visit in Europe, Portugal is surrounded by vibrant colored buildings, inviting waters, and a warm atmosphere. There are three main airports in the country - Porto, Lisbon, and Algarve. You can head to Madeira to experience scuba diving, rugged volcanic hiking trails, and the beautiful harbor. Visit beyond June-August (peak season) to avoid higher costs.

Old and historic Bulgaria

If you love old towns with cobbled stones, then do visit Bulgaria which is one of the oldest places on the European continent. Surrounded by stunning beaches, ancient art, and magnificent mountains, the country is worth exploring. Visit the Central Balkan National Park for great hikes and Plovdiv which is home to over 200 archaeological sites. Also, take a free food tour in Sofia.

Inexpensive dining Romania

Dotted with architectural wonders, rugged-stone churches, and beautiful monasteries, Romania is extremely budget-friendly. Visit the Carpathian Mountains here for hiking or head to Brasov - home to Dracula's 14th-century Bran Castle! Eating out is quite inexpensive in Romania as well. You can also rent a bike to explore small cities in the country during the summer months.

Affordable travel Slovakia

Located in Central Europe, there is a lot to explore in Slovakia without burning a hole in your pocket. You can try skiing or hiking in the High Tatra Mountains. Bratislava is the most popular city in Slovakia for budget-friendly travelers. Don't forget to explore the tiny galleries spread across the city. Slovakia also houses several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, castles, and memorials.

Architectural landmarks Hungary

Popularly known for its magnificent architectural landmarks and rich culture, and heritage, Hungary is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Europe. When here, do explore the grand neoclassical buildings, the Labyrinth underground the Castle Hill, and Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary. Visit Budapest during June to enjoy "Night of the Museums" where you can explore landmarks around the city free of cost.