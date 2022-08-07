Lifestyle

5 best yoga exercises to reduce tummy fat

Written by Sneha Das Aug 07, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

These exercises will reduce your tummy fat and keep you fit and healthy.

If you are someone who hates hitting the gym but wants to flaunt a flat stomach, you should opt for yoga instead, which can be done at home with minimum equipment. Certain yoga asanas can target the abdominal area flab and help burn more calories while improving your metabolism. Have a balanced diet and practice these five yoga asanas to reduce tummy fat.

Strengthens abs Dhanurasana or bow pose

Dhanurasana is highly effective in strengthening your abs, reducing belly fat, and offering a good stretch to the back, thighs, arms, and chest. Lie down on your stomach and bend your knees while holding your feet with your hands. Inhale and lift your thighs and chest along with your feet and hands. Hold for 30 seconds, exhale, and release the pose.

Toned abs Naukasana or boat pose

Naukasana will tone your abs, strengthen your core, and work on the sides and front of your tummy muscles. Lie down on the floor with hands on the side and legs straight. Slowly raise your legs and hands off the ground while holding your belly in and above the ground. Form a 45-degree angle in V-shape. Hold for 60 seconds, breathe deeply, and relax.

Aids digestion Apanasana or knees to chest pose

Apanasana not only helps to melt fat around the stomach and lower back but also gives relief from menstrual cramps and aids digestion. Lie down on your back and inhale deeply. Exhale and pull your knees up to your chest while keeping your shoulder blades down toward your waist. Tuck your chin downward and hold for 10-15 seconds while breathing normally. Repeat six times.

Relief from back pain Bhujangasana or cobra pose

This yoga pose helps to reduce belly fat, gives relief from back pain and respiratory disorders, and cures digestive problems like constipation. Lie down on your stomach with palms underneath your shoulders on the floor. Inhale and slowly lift your body from the floor. Keep your arms straightened and stretch your neck while lifting your upper body up. Hold for 15-30 seconds.

Improved posture and flexibility Ustrasana or camel pose

Ustrasana is helpful in countering any kind of back pain, getting rid of stubborn belly fat, and improving flexibility and posture. Kneel down on the ground with your thighs straight and knees hip-width to the floor. Place your hands on top of your buttocks and slightly arch your back inwards. Lean back slowly and hold your heels with your hands. Hold for 30-60 seconds.