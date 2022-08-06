Lifestyle

Can't sleep in the night? Follow this TikTok tip

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 06, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

Here's a sensible tip to help you sleep better, coming straight from a doctor on TikTok.

TikTok offers a diverse range of content. While a part of it can be cringe-worthy, there is a multitude of videos that are genuinely helpful and deserve your attention. Recently, a TikTok video went viral, featuring something that can help people sleep better and say "goodnight" to their sleep woes. Here's everything you need to know about the trick.

Doctor to the rescue Meet the popular doctor-cum-TikToker

Dr. Karan Raj, who has a whopping 4.9 million subscribers on TikTok, shared an insightful tip on the platform in response to a study conducted earlier this year in the UK. The study showed that 36% of Britons found it challenging to sleep weekly. Additionally, the research also exhibited that almost half the country struggles with sleep problems at least once a month.

The popular question Why aren't we able to sleep?

In the TikTok clip, Dr. Raj explained that the difficulty to fall asleep could be related to "conditional" or "learned" arousal. He said that we have unconsciously taught our bodies that the bed is the place to stay awake, especially after being cooped up at home during lockdowns. From watching TV to eating meals, the body has associated beds with wakefulness.

The viral answer The tip to sleep better

Dr. Raj shares that it is important to retrain our minds that the bed is only meant for sleeping or resting. One should avoid snacking or watching TV on the bed. In fact, we should stop working on our laptops lying in the bed, and even refrain from using our phones through the night. Engage in these activities elsewhere but not on the bed.

Sleep like a baby It all starts and ends with the bed

The doctor also says that if you don't feel tired after staying in bed for 20 minutes, go to a different room and indulge in some tiring activity. Once the body gets tired, it is easier to sleep naturally. While some found this video incredibly helpful, other followers were a bit skeptical. Currently, the video has garnered near5,00,000 views already!