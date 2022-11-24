Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal beat Ghana 3-2: Key stats

FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal beat Ghana 3-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 24, 2022, 11:40 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo has become the first player to score five in different editions of the World Cup

Portugal overcame Ghana 3-2 in Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a goalless first half, the match sprang to life when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty for Portugal in the 65th minute. Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana moments later. Portugal scored two more goals via Joao Felix and Rafael Leao before Ghana pulled one back. Here are the details.

Here are the match stats

Portugal clocked 11 attempts with five shots on target. Ghana managed nine attempts, forcing three on target. Portugal enjoyed more of the ball, having 62% possession and 89% pass accuracy. Both sides had earned three corners each.

Ronaldo extends his goal-scoring record

Ronaldo has raced to 118 international goals for Portugal. He also netted his 8th goal at the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo has now equaled Diego Maradona, Oscar Miguez, and Rivaldo among others to net eight goals in FIFA WC history. As per Opta, Ronaldo has become the first player to score five in different editions of the World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Ronaldo scripts this record; Bruno Fernandes excels

As per Squawka, Ronaldo is the first player to score in 10 consecutive World Cup/European Championship tournaments. Bruno Fernandes managed two assists versus Ghana tonight. Playing his 50th game for Portugal, Fernandes has managed 11 goals and 10 assists. Fernandes has 3 goals and three assists in his last four international matches for Portugal.

A unique World Cup record

Portugal versus Ghana was just the fourth FIFA World Cup match to see as many as five goals having been 0-0 at half-time. Poland 5-1 Peru (1982), Netherlands 2-3 Brazil (1994), and Belgium 3-2 Japan (2018) are the other matches to witness the same.

How did the match pan out?

Portugal enjoyed more of the ball in the first half but didn't quite find the finesse in front of the goal. Ronaldo missed two good chances before finally opening the scoreline in the second half. Ghana equalized via Ayew before Portugal scored two quick goals. Fernandes was instrumental in setting up both Felix and Leao. Ghana scored one more via Osman Bukari.

Key numbers for Felix and Ayew

Playing his 25th match for Portugal, Felix scored his fourth goal. He netted his maiden goal for Portugal since November 2020. Ayew has scored his 24th goal for Ghana. It is now his 3rd World Cup goal.