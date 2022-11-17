Sports

Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group D teams

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 17, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

All eyes will be on FIFA World Cup holders France, who form Group D in Qatar alongside Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia. Group D's campaign at the World Cup starts on November 23 (IST). France open their campaign against Australia. Notably, there are several crucial historical records held by the nations who comprise Group D. Here we decode the same.

France France have won the World Cup on two occasions

France have won the prestigious event on two counts (1998 and 2018). Besides, France have been the runners-up once in 2006. France have finished third twice in 1958 and 1986 respectively. On one occasion, France have finished fourth (1982). France are one of six nations to host a World Cup and win the same in that edition.

Records Former France legends Fontaine and Zidane hold these records

Former France legend Just Louis Fontaine holds a World Cup record of scoring the most goals in a single edition (13 in 1958). Fontaine also holds the record of joint-most hat-tricks in World Cup history (2). Zinedine Zidane holds the record of scoring joint-most goals in multiple World Cup finals (2). He scored a goal each in 1998 and 2006.

Performance FIFA World Cup: How have the four sides performed?

France have played 66 matches at the FIFA World Cup, winning 34, drawing 13, besides losing 19 games. Denmark have featured in 20 matches, winning nine, drawing five, and losing six times. Australia have played 16 matches, winning twice, drawing four matches, and losing 10 times. Lastly, Tunisia have played 15 games, winning 2, drawing four, and losing nine times.

Denmark Denmark at the FIFA World Cup

Denmark made their World Cup debut in 1986, exiting in the round of 16. Denmark's best result came in 1996 (second WC appearance), when they reached the quarters. Post that, they reached the R16 in 2002 and 2018. In 2010, they exited the group stage. Jon Dahl Tomasson is the highest scorer for Denmark with five goals.

Duo What about Australia and Tunisia?

Australia made their World Cup debut in 1974, exiting in the group stage. Australia's next World Cup qualification came in 2006 and they have been a regular since then. In 2006, they reached the round of 16 and then three successive group-stage exits came their way. Meanwhile, Tunisia have made five WC appearances, exiting the group stage in each one of them.

Information Khazri and Cahill are top scorers for Tunisia and Australia

Wahbi Khazri is the only Tunisian player with more than one goal in the event (2). For Australia, Tim Cahill managed five goals at the World Cup. He scored in three different World Cup events (2006, 2010, and 2014).