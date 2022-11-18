Sports

Sadio Mane ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 18, 2022, 01:12 am 2 min read

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 for Senegal because of a knee injury. Mane has failed to recover from his injury suffered while playing for Bayern versus Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on November 8 and is now set to undergo a surgery. Here are further details on Mane.

Bayern had earlier issued a statement post the match versus Werder and confirmed he would be missing the match versus Schalke, which Bayern won 2-0. "Sadio Mane has picked up an injury and he won't be available for game against Schalke. Further tests will follow in the next few days — Bayern is in contact with the medical team of Senegalese Football Association".

On Tuesday, Senegal's football federation said Mane would miss their "first games" at the FIFA World Cup 2022. But a further MRI scan was completed on Thursday and it showed surgical intervention is needed. for the former Liverpool ace.

Senegal begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on November 21. Senegal are placed in Group A with games against hosts Qatar (November 25) and Ecuador (November 29) next.

In 93 matches for Senegal in all competitions, Mane has scored 34 goals. He was in devastating form in 2022 for Senegal, scoring eight goals in 13 appearances. Mane played a key role in helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations title in February this year. Mane also netted the decisive spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt in the World Cup play-off.