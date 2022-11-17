Sports

AUS vs ENG: Travis Head slams his 13th ODI fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 17, 2022

Head slammed 69 off 57 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A century stand by Travis Head and David Warner laid the foundation for Australia's win in the 1st ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval. The duo added 147 runs for the opening wicket as Australia chased down 288 in 46.5 overs. Head slammed his 13th half-century in ODI cricket. It was the second fifty-plus score in his last three ODI innings.

Knock Head smashed 69 off 57

Head played attacking cricket at the start while Warner remained watchful. The Australian opener played all his shots and helped Australia accelerate in the first 10 overs. Head finished with 69 off 57 balls (10 fours, 1 six). He departed in the 20th over, falling to Chris Jordan. Head and Warner added 147 runs together in just 19 overs.

Information Second 50+ score in last three innings

Head registered his second 50+ score in his last three ODI innings. In June 2022, the left-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 70 against Sri Lanka. However, Head came to bat at number six in that match.

Do you know? ODI partnerships between Head and Warner

A look at ODI partnerships between Head and Warner: 22, 27, 90, 105, 13, 284, 9, 25, 24, 58, 147 (today). They now have the highest average by an opening pair in men's ODIs (100.25).

Stats A look at Head's ODI stats

Since making his ODI debut in June 2016 (against WI), Head has played a total of 49 ODIs. So far, he has aggregated 1,652 runs at an average of 38.41. He has smashed two hundreds and 13 fifties in the format. A prolific boundary-hitter, Head has hammered 171 fours and 28 sixes. He has a strike rate of 94.61 in 50-over cricket.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc reduced England to 31/3 after Australia elected to field. Dawid Malan rescued the visitors with a brilliant ton (134). Jos Buttler (29) and David Willey (34*) also played handy knocks. Adam Zampa and Cummins scalped three-fer as England posted 287/9. Warner and Head laid the foundation for Australia's win with a century stand. Smith got them home eventually.