FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete analysis of Group D

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 17, 2022, 06:13 pm 3 min read

France are expected to top Group D (Photo credit: Twitter/@equipedefrance)

France, Denmark, Australia, and Tunisia comprise Group D in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. France and Denmark are the heavyweights in this group and are expected to progress further. Meanwhile, Australia and Tunisia will be keen to show some fight, besides playing an entertaining brand of football. Here we present the complete analysis of Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022.

France France boast of a quality side on offer

France have a quality and experienced unit in defense with several sturdy names on offer. In Hugo Lloris, France have a sorted goalkeeper. Real Madrid youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are key names in midfield alongside Juventus' Adrien Rabiot. France have solid options in attack in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, and Antoine Griezmann to provide a goal threat.

Details France: Expectations and key players

France are vying to win a third World Cup crown and a second in succession. After a disappointing UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign, Didier Deschamps will be keen to get things sorted. France are expected to progress to the knockout stages from Group D. With 19 goals and five assists for Paris Saint-Germain this season, Mbappe is France's best bet.

Denmark Denmark will challenge France for the top spot

Denmark finished ahead of France in the League A Group 1 of Nations League. Notably, Denmark beat France twice, sealing 2-1 and 2-0 wins. Prior to that, Denmark also finished top of Group F (W9 D1) in the European World Cup Qualifiers. Denmark will hope to carry on with the momentum and fight for the top spot in the group.

Duo What about Australia and Tunisia?

Both Australia and Tunisia have made five World Cup appearances to date. It will be a difficult prospect for them to earn progression from Group D. Ajdin Hrustic can be a solid prospect for the Australian side with his delivery and set-pieces. For Tunisia, their well structured defensive set-up could be crucial. Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri looks promising in midfield and brings energy.

Information Denmark will look up to Eriksen

Denmark will look up to talisman Christian Eriksen to be the guiding force. Eriksen, who joined Manchester United in the summer, has contributed with six assists and a goal for the Premier League club. He has been the creative force in midfield.

Schedule Group D: Here's the schedule of matches

Denmark vs Tunisia: November 22 (6:30 PM IST). France vs Australia: November 23 (12:30 AM IST). Tunisia vs Australia: November 26 (3:30 PM IST). France vs Denmark: November 26 (9:30 PM IST). Tunisia vs France: November 30 (8:30 PM IST). Australia vs Denmark: November 30 (8:30 PM IST).