Sports

2022 ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev gets knocked out: Key stats

2022 ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev gets knocked out: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 17, 2022, 05:33 pm 1 min read

Daniil Medvedev has been knocked out of the 2022 ATP Finals

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has been knocked out of the 2022 ATP Finals. Medvedev, who suffered a defeat versus Stefanos Tsitsipas, crashed out of the year-ending event. In a close contest, the match swung both ways before the Greek ace delivered, winning 6-3, 6-7(11), 7-6(1). Tsitsipas' hopes of qualifying for the semis remains alive. Here's more.

Do you know? Key match stats

Medvedev served 16 aces compared to his opponent's nine. He also clocked an 88% win on the first serve. However, Tsitsipas converted two out of three break points to Medvedev's 1/1. Tsitsipas won a total of 106 points.