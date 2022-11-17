Sports

1st ODI: Warner, Smith power Australia to win against England

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 17, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Australia won the match by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed England in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men in Yellow successfully chased down 288, winning by six wickets. Australia's top three, David Warner, Travis Head, and Steven Smith, scored half-centuries. Earlier, Dawid Malan's ton rescued England from a batting collapse. Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins took three wickets apiece for Australia. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Cummins and Mitchell Starc reduced England to 31/3 after Australia elected to field. Malan rescued the visitors with a brilliant ton (134) before falling to Zampa. Jos Buttler (29) and David Willey (34*) also played handy knocks. Zampa and Cummins scalped three-fer as England posted 287/9. Warner and Head laid the foundation for Australia's win with a century stand. Smith got them home eventually.

Milestone Zampa completes 200 international wickets

Australian leg-spinner Zampa has completed 200 wickets in international cricket. Zampa, who has been Australia's lead spinner in white-ball cricket in the last few years, became the 28th Aussie bowler to get the feat. He first dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler for 29. The leggie reached the milestone by dismissing Chris Jordan for 18. Dawid Malan (134) was his final victim (3/55).

Information Fifth Australian to attain this feat

Zampa is the fifth Australian leg-spinner to complete 200 wickets at the highest level. While the legendary Shane Warne (999) leads the list, Richie Benaud (248), Clarrie Grimmett (216), and Stuart MacGill (214) are the others above Zampa.

Warner Warner slams his 27th ODI fifty

Warner slammed his 27th half-century in ODI cricket, scoring a match-defining 86 (84). Warner could have scored his first international century in nearly three years. His last ton came in an ODI against India in January 2020. Warner also completed 5,800 runs in ODI cricket. He took Australia past 100 along with Head in just 15 overs.

Ton A scintillating ton by Malan

Earlier in the match, England's Malan smashed his second ODI century. He paced his knock to perfection and reached the three-figure mark off 107 balls. Notably, Malan was continuously running out of partners at the other end. He ended up scoring 134 off 128 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 4). Malan's maiden ton in the format was recorded in June this year, 125 vs Netherlands.

Information Fifth-highest ODI score by an Englishman Down Under

Malan's 134 is the fifth-highest ODI score by an England batter on Australian soil. Jason Roy (180), David Gower (158), Ian Bell (141), and Jonathan Trott (137) occupy the top four spots. Notably, Malan also brought up his highest score in the format.

Smith Smith returns unbeaten on 80

Smith saw Australia through after they lost Warner and Head. He smashed eight fours and a six in his 78-ball 80*. He brought up the winning runs via a maximum. Smith has raced to 4,802 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.87. He smashed his 28th fifty in ODI cricket. Smith shared valuable partnerships with Warner, Alex Carey, and Cameron Green.

Head A look at other notable numbers

Head registered his 13th half-century in ODI cricket (69 off 57 balls). Head and Warner now have the highest average by an opening pair in men's ODIs (100.25). Zampa has the most wickets in ODI cricket since March 2019 (77). Luke Wood, who returned wicketless and conceded 59 runs, became the 266th cricketer to represent England in men's ODIs.