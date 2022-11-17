Sports

AUS vs ENG: David Warner slams his 27th ODI fifty

Warner smashed 86 off 84 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner has slammed his 27th half-century in ODI cricket. He racked up a match-defining 86 during the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval. Warner could have scored his first international century in nearly three years. His last ton came in an ODI against India in January 2020. Warner also completed 5,800 runs in ODI cricket.

Knock A terrific knock by Warner

Warner had a conservative approach while scoring his first 30 runs. He broke free in the 11th over, collecting three consecutive boundaries off Luke Wood. Warner reached the 50-run mark in the 14th over. He took Australia past 100 along with Travis Head in just 15 overs. The 36-year-old fell 14 runs short of his century, getting dismissed by David Willey.

Information Warner shines in the first ODI

Warner slammed an 84-ball 86 for Australia. He managed to slam 10 fours and a six (SR 102.38). His 147-run stand alongside Head (69) helped the Aussies lay a foundation in the chase.

Information Warner's wait continues!

As stated, Warner could have registered his first international century since January 2020. He scored an unbeaten 128 against India at Wankhede in that match. Australia claimed a 10-wicket win while chasing 256 in that match. Both Warner and Finch slammed tons.

Stats A look at career stats of Warner

In a career spanning over a decade, Warner has slammed 5,885 runs from 139 ODIs at an average of 44.92. He has a terrific strike rate of 95.11 in the format. The tally includes 18 ODI centuries. Notably, Warner tallied his sixth half-century against England in 50-over cricket. He also completed 700 runs against them in the format.