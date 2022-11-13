Sports

T20 WC Final, Pakistan vs England: Buttler elects to field

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 12:53 pm 3 min read

Both teams are eyeing their second T20 WC title (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and England are up against each other in the high-octane final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the summit clash. Both teams are eyeing their second T20 WC title. Both teams are also making their third appearance in the final of the tournament. Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to field.

Playing XIs Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(wicket-keeper and captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Match Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Sides batting second have won 11 of 21 T20Is at the MCG. Batters have struggled to score big here, with the average first-innings score being 143. While the pacers can get assistance with the new ball, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

England have dominated Pakistan in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (18-9). The two sides last met in a seven-match T20I series in September-October this year which saw visitors England record a 4-3 triumph. In T20 World Cups, the two sides have met twice previously and the Brits emerged winners on both occasions. England and Pakistan last met in the competition back in 2010.

Campaign Pakistan's campaign in the tournament

Pakistan made a terrible start, losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe respectively. While they won their remaining three league games, Netherlands' shocking victory over South Africa played a major role in taking Pakistan to the final four. Babar Azam's men met New Zealand in the semis and recorded a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. They would be confident heading into the final.

Campaign England's campaign in the tournament

While England defeated Afghanistan in their opener, they suffered a shocking defeat against Ireland in their following assignment. What dented their campaign even further was the abandoned game against Australia. While the Brits won their remaining two league games, they must thank Afghanistan for giving the Aussies a tough fight and keeping their NRR down. England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler, who scored 80* in his last outing, is the only wicketkeeper to score 80 or more twice in a T20 WC match. With 211 runs, Alex Hales is England's leading run-getter in the tournament. Shaheen Afridi has managed nine wickets in his last three outings. Haris Rauf has taken the second-most T20I wickets (70) since his debut in the format in 2020.