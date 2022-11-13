Sports

Sam Curran registers third-best figures in a T20 WC final

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 13, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Curran took three wickets for 12 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Sam Curran continues to enjoy his purple patch. He took three wickets against Pakistan in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With this, Curran has become England's highest wicket-taker in a single T20 World Cup edition. He also registered the third-best figures in a T20 WC final. Here are the key stats.

Feat Most wickets for England in a T20 World Cup

Pacer Curran attained a historic feat after dismissing Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan. The former took his 11th wicket in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the most by an England bowler in a single edition of the tournament. Ryan Sidebottom (2010), Graeme Swann (2010), and David Willey (2016) jointly held the record earlier for England. The trio took 10 wickets each.

Figures Third-best figures in a T20 World Cup final

Curran continued his exploits after dismissing Rizwan. The former came back to dismiss Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz. Curran took three wickets for just 12 runs in four overs. These are the third-best figures by a player in a T20 World Cup final. Curran is only behind Ajantha Mendis (4/12 vs West Indies, 2012) and Sunil Narine (3/9 vs Sri Lanka, 2012).

Information Curran's run at the death overs

Curran took nine wickets in the death overs (16-20) at the 2022 T20 World Cup. As per Cricbuzz, only Netherlands' Bas de Leede has taken more wickets in this phase in a single T20 World Cup edition (11 in 2022).

Wickets Most wickets in 2022 T20 WC (Super 12)

Curran finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 T20 World Cup (Super 12). He took 13 wickets from six matches at an incredible average of 11.38. The tally includes a five-wicket haul (5/10 vs Afghanistan). Overall, Curran is just behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished with 15 scalps. No other England bowler took more than 10 wickets in the 2022 T20 WC.

Do you know? A historic five-wicket haul in T20 WC

After taking 5/10 against Afghanistan, Curran recorded the fourth-best bowling figures in T20 World Cup. He is behind Mendis (6/8), Rangana Herath (5/3), and Umar Gul (5/6). Curran is also the 10th bowler to claim a fifer in the tournament.