Sports

Mukesh Ambani in race to buy Premier League club Liverpool

Mukesh Ambani in race to buy Premier League club Liverpool

Written by V Shashank Nov 13, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Mukesh Ambani is world's eighth richest person (Source: Twitter/@AnfieldEdition)

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is eyeing take over of Liverpool. The news comes after Liverpool were put up for sale by its current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). As per a report in The Mirror, FSG are willing to sell for £4 billion. Ambani, who has a net worth of almost £90 billion is likely to claim a stake.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to The Mirror, Ambani could help solidify Liverpool's aspirations of becoming one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

It isn't the first instance of Ambani showing his interest in the European giants.

Back in August 2010, there were media reports suggesting Ambani and Sahara chief Subrata Roy submitted their offers for Liverpool.

They were denied by then Liverpool chief executive Christain Purslow.

IPL Ambani has a massive stake in IPL

Ambani was dubbed the World's Richest Sports Team Owner in 2008 after purchasing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, MI have become one of the most successful sides in the history of the cash-rich tournament. They have wound up winning the tournament on five instances (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019-20), besides concluding as a runner-up in 2010.

Liverpool One of the most successful European clubs

Liverpool are one of the most valuable clubs in the world. Liverpool have been a recipient of nineteen domestic league titles, eight FA Cups, a record nine League Cups, and sixteen FA Community Shields. As for international competitions, the Reds have won six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups - all English records - and one FIFA Club World Cup.

FSG FSG took charge of Liverpool in 2010

FSG took control of the Premier League club back in 2010. Earlier this week, they sent the football fraternity a shock when they stated that they are open to new offers for the club. According to a statement published by FSG, they have received interests from third parties and will hand over the reins only under the right terms and conditions.

2022-23 How have Liverpool fared in 2022-23?

Liverpool are seated sixth in the Premier League (W6 D4 L4). They are on a two-match win-streak, after having trounced Southampton 3-1 at Anfield on matchday 16. Meanwhile, the Reds are through to R16 in the Champions League. They finished second in the Group stage (W5 L1), behind Napoli. They will face reigning champions Real Madrid, with the first leg scheduled for February 21.