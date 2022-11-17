Sports

Adam Zampa completes 200 international wickets: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 17, 2022, 01:39 pm

Adam Zampa has been a vital part of Australia's white-ball teams (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has completed 200 wickets in international cricket. The 30-year-old accomplished the milestone during the opening ODI between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 17). Zampa, who has been Australia's lead spinner in white-ball cricket in the last few years, became the 28th Aussie bowler to get the feat. Here we look at his stats.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field.

While Zampa leaked some runs toward the end, he scalped three vital wickets.

He first dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler for 29.

The leggie reached the milestone by dismissing Chris Jordan for 18. Dawid Malan (134) was his final victim of the day.

Zampa finished with figures of 3/55 in 10 overs.

Career A look at Zampa's career

Zampa, who made his international debut in 2016, completed 200 wickets in 146 games. While the leg-spinner has 119 wickets in 74 ODIs, he has scalped 82 wickets in 72 T20Is. No other Aussie bowler has more T20I wickets. While the veteran bowler is yet to play a Test match, he has a five-for apiece in the other two formats.

Information Fifth Australian leggie to get the milestone

Meanwhile, Zampa is the fifth Australian leg-spinner to complete 200 wickets at the highest level. While the legendary Shane Warne (999) leads the list, Richie Benaud (248), Clarrie Grimmett (216) and Stuart MacGill (214) are the others above Zampa.

Summary How did the England innings pan out?

Skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc breathed fire with the new ball as the visitors were reduced to 31/3. Malan rescued the visitors with a brilliant ton. He eventually fell prey to Zampa after scoring 134. Skipper Jos Buttler (29) and David Willey (34*) also played handy knocks. Besides Zampa, skipper Cummins scalped a three-fer as England posted 287/9 in their 50 overs.