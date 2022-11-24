Sports

SL announce squad for Afghanistan ODIs, recall Lakshan, Rajitha

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 24, 2022, 10:09 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka officially announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan a day before the opener. Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, and Lahiru Kumara have been recalled to the 50-over side. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was included in the squad, has opted out to take a break from ODI cricket. Meanwhile, Danushka Gunathilaka remains suspended after facing sexual assault charges.

SL's squad for Afghanistan ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara.

These players will miss the series

The likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Lahiru Madushanka have been excluded from the squad. Meanwhile, senior pacer Dushmantha Chameera is yet to recover after undergoing surgery in Australia. He had been struggling with a long-term injury. SL will miss the services of star all-rounder Rajapaksa, who has been released from the squad.

Karunaratne, Gunathilaka remain suspended

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne a one-year ban after he breached the player agreement during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, the exact nature of the violation is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Gunathilaka was arrested in Australia on charges of sexual assault. He has been banned from all forms of cricket.