NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 21, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar slammed his second T20I ton in Mount Maunganui (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand and India will lock horns in the third and final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series after claiming a 65-run win in Mount Maunganui. Notably, rain played spoilsport in the series opener. The Black Caps would want to end the series on a positive note. However, they will be without their regular skipper, Kane Williamson.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The McLean Park in Napier will host this duel. Sides bowling first have won three of five T20Is at this venue. The wicket here provides plenty of assistance to the batters, with the average first-innings score reading 171. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (12:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India are ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (12-9). It is to note that India routed the Kiwis 3-0 in a home T20I series last year. On New Zealand soil, the two sides previously met in 2020, and the Men in Blue recorded a 5-0 triumph. Super over determined the result twice in the series.

Information India can register third consecutive series win against NZ

India could register their third consecutive T20I series win against New Zealand. Notably, the Black Caps last defeated India in a T20I series in February 2019. The Kiwis had won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

NZ vs IND Williamson to miss the 3rd T20I

Although the Indian side requires no alteration, skipper Hardik Pandya could give a nod to a few fresh faces. It remains to be seen if Pandya includes pacer Umran Malik and batter Sanju Samson in the XI. On the other hand, Williamson would miss this game due to a "pre-arranged medical appointment". Mark Chapman has been called up to the squad as his replacement.

Probable XIs A look at Probable XI of two sides

India (Probable XI): Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Mohammad Siraj. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne.

Performers Here are the key performers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 37 T20I wickets in 2022 so far, third-most for any bowler. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1,151 T20I runs this year at an astonishing strike rate of 188.37 (50s: 9, 100: 2). Ish Sodhi has picked the joint-most wickets against India in T20I cricket, with England's Chris Jordan (21). Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 132 scalps.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips, Ishan Kishan, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Glenn Phillips, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.