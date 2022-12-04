Sports

BAN vs IND, Kuldeep Sen makes his ODI debut: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 04, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Sen scalped 18 wickets in VHT 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's pace sensation Kuldeep Sen made his much-awaited ODI debut during the opener of the three-match series against Bangladesh. The right-arm speedster, who can constantly clock over 140 KPH, has been sensational in domestic circuit lately. Sen represents Madhya Pradesh domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Sen earned his maiden ODI call-up for the ongoing Bangladesh series.

He has a chance to make his mark in absence of prominent names like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With 18 scalps, he finished the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker.

Yorkers and out-swingers are some of his key strengths. The same makes him effective across all phases.

Who is Kuldeep Sen?

Sen was born on October 22, 1996, in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He belongs to a humble background as his father Rampal was a barber. Hence, Sen had to deal with financial issues throughout his childhood, but his passion for the game took him to great heights. The pacer largely credits his success to his childhood coach, who supported him in tough times.

A look at Sen's stats in domestic cricket

Sen burst onto domestic cricket in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy (for MP against Tamil Nadu). He has taken 52 wickets from 17 First-Class games at an average of 28.40. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Sen ventured into List A and T20 cricket a few months later. He has snapped up 25 and 22 wickets in the two formats, respectively.

Dream run in VHT 2022-23

Though Madhya Pradesh couldn't clear the league stage in this year's VHT, Sen was on a roll. He scalped just 18 wickets in six games at 12.72. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a five-for as well.

RR picked Sen for IPL 2022

In 2022, Sen received the coveted IPL contract from RR. The Royals, who finished as IPL 2022 runners-up, picked him for Rs. 20 lakh. Sen had a decent IPL, having finished with eight wickets from seven matches at an average of 29.63. His maiden four-wicket haul in the tournament came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the league stage.

When Sen defended 15 off the final over!

During the season, Sen successfully defended 15 off the last over against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, Australian hard-hitter Marcus Stoinis took the strike in that over. However, Sen defied all odds to script history.