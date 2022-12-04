Sports

All-round Australia thrash West Indies in first Test: Key stats

Dec 04, 2022

Australia gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeated West Indies by 164 runs in the opener of the two-match Test series at the Perth Stadium. Though the Caribbean side fought valiantly throughout the contest, they looked nowhere near chasing a record 498 to cross the line. While many Aussie players contributed significantly, Marnus Labuschagne stood out, having scored a double ton and a century. Here we present the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Double centuries from Labuschagne and Steve Smith powered Australia to 598/4 (declared) in the first innings. The visitors could manage only 283 in reply. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite scored 64, while his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul smashed 51. Labuschagne smothered another ton as the hosts declared at 182/2. Though Brathwaite scored a ton on this occasion, WI got bundled out for 333.

Marnus Labuschagne scripts history

Labuschagne, with scores of 204 and 104*, became the third Australian and eighth batter overall to score a century and double hundred in the same Test. This was the first instance of Labuschagne smashing twin centuries in a Test match. He also completed 2,000 Test runs at home (2,050). Eight of his nine Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

Labuschagne breaks this record of Smith

Meanwhile, Labuschagne smashed Smith's record of most 50-plus scores by an Aussie after 29 Tests. While Labuschagne touched his 22nd fifty-plus score in the game, Smith had 20 fifty-plus scores after 29 Tests.

How has Labuschagne fared in Tests?

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 2,847 runs in 29 Tests. He averages 59.31 in the format. Besides nine tons, the 28-year-old also has 13 fifties in the longest format of the game.

Smith races to his fourth double-ton

Steve Smith, who smashed his 29th Test century, converted the same into a double-ton. He returned unbeaten on 200 off 311 balls in the first innings. The 33-year-old also joined Don Bradman as the Aussie batter with fourth-most Test tons. Smith now owns 8,381 runs in 88 Tests at 61.62. Against WI, he has 717 runs in six Tests (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Unique record for Smith and Labuschagne

Labuschagne (204) and Smith (200*) each scored a double-century in the same Test innings. It's the first time any two players have done so since Ricky Ponting (221) and Michael Clarke (210) against India in January 2012.

Tavis Head falls for 99

Australia's Travis Head missed out on a century in the first innings. Head was dismissed for 99 by Brathwaite. He consumed just 95 balls, striking at 104.21. Head, who has been in fine form lately, notched his ninth Test fifty.

Fifty on debut for Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine mustered a brilliant fifty in his maiden outing in international cricket. He scored 51 in WI's first innings and followed it up with a 45. He added 78 and 166 runs with Brathwaite in the two innings.

200 Test wickets for Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins completed 200 Test wickets in the contest. He became the fifth-fastest Australian to accomplish the milestone, achieving the feat in 44 Tests. The right-arm speedster now owns 202 wickets at 21.51. He has seven five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests. It must be noted that he is among the very few pacers to have led a Test team.

11th century from Brathwaite's blade

Brathwaite registered his 11th century and a maiden versus Australia. He followed up his 64 with a well-paced 110. The veteran opener also became the 13th West Indies player to register 5,000-plus runs in the format. Brathwaite now owns 5,067 runs in 80 Tests at 35.19. Besides 11 tons, the 30-year-old also has 28 fifties under his belt.

History scripted in Perth

Cummins' feat made Australia the first team to field with four bowlers with over 200 Test wickets in a match. Mitchell Starc (291), Nathan Lyon (446) and Josh Hazlewood (217) had accomplished the 200-run mark before Cummins.

Nathan Lyon's five-fer seals victory

Lyon starred in the high-scoring game, claiming his 21st Test five-wicket in the last innings. He returned with figures of 6/128. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old also surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin (442) to become the second-most successful off-spinner in Tests. Lyon now boasts 446 wickets in 111 Tests. He is only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) in terms of Test wickets among finger spinners.