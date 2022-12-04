Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st ODI: Litton Das elects to field

Dec 04, 2022

Team India owns a 30-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bangladesh are up against India in the opener of the three-match ODI series. The prominent names are back in the Indian squad and would be raring to make a mark. Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to field first. Notably, Liton has been named Bangladesh's captain for the series as Tamim Iqbal got ruled out due to an injury.

A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Team India enjoys a 30-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). India have also won each of their last five matches against Bangladesh since June 2015. The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin.

Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

Kuldeep Sen makes debut

Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen has been handed his maiden ODI cap. While Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad, KL Rahul will bat in the middle order and would keep wickets as well. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would miss Tamim, who sustained a groin injury.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this duel. Chasing sides have won 59 off 113 matches played here. Pacers will pose a threat with the new ball, while spinners are likely to dominate as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Versus Bangladesh, Kohli has smashed 680 runs at 75.55 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Iyer's last five knocks read 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Mohammed Siraj has claimed 18 wickets this year, averaging 24.00. Versus India, Shakib has hammered 591 runs at 36.93 (50s: 8). He has also picked 19 wickets. Litton has scored 500 runs this year, averaging 62.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).