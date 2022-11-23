Sports

England slip down in ODI Rankings: Details here

England slip down in ODI Rankings: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 23, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Australia thrashed England 3-0 in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have slipped down to the second spot in the ICC ODI team rankings following a 0-3 defeat against Australia. As the Three Lions are no more at the top, New Zealand have advanced to the numero uno position. England started the series at 119 rating points, five clear of the Black Caps. The clean sweep cost them six points. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Brits clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title earlier this month.

However, they could not turn up in the ODI series and lost all three games comprehensively.

Meanwhile, Australia, with 112 rating points, have displaced Pakistan (107) in the fourth place.

While third-placed India also have 112 rating points, they are ahead of Australia in terms of overall points.

Can England reclaim their throne?

Meanwhile, The Three Lions will have a chance to reclaim the top position when they face South Africa in a three-match ODI series away from home in January 2023. Notably, England will head into the next year's ODI World Cup as defending champions.

Suryakumar Yadav attains career-best rating points

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in astonishing form lately, has consolidated the top spot in the T20I batting rankings. He now boats 895 rating points, having scored an unbeaten century during the recently-concluded series against NZ. While Mohammad Rizwan (836) continues to stay the second place, Devon Conway (788) has jumped to the third spot. Glenn Phillips (699) is now the seventh-ranked T20I batter.

No major changes in T20I Rankings for Bowlers

Meanwhile, there was no change in the T20Is' top-10 bowling rankings. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar (647) moved up two spots to 11th, Tim Southee (633) also jumped two places to get the 14th spot. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (704) continues to top the chart.

Australian players make a massive jump

David Warner (747), who scored a fifty and century against England, moved up a spot and is now sixth in the ODI batting rankings. Having slammed two 75-plus scores, Steve Smith (719) jumped three places to seventh. ﻿Mitchell Starc (665) and Adam Zampa (655) jumped four and eight spots, respectively in the ODI bowling rankings. They are now holding fourth and seventh place, respectively.