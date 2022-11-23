Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes second fifty of season

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 23, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Shaw has been brilliant in the 50-over format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prithvi Shaw smashed a quickfire half-century in Mumbai's last league game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Railways.Shaw went after the bowlers from the outset and brought up his second half-century of the season. His 47-ball 51 was laced with eight boundaries. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan also played crucial knocks as Mumbai won by five wickets. Here are Shaw's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Railways posted 337/5 in their allotted 50 overs at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.In reply, Mumbai lost in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with just eight runs on the board.

However, Shaw led his side's fight back with a counter-attacking knock.

He stitched crucial partnerships with Armaan Jaffer and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Shaw fell prey to Karn Sharma in the 16th over.

A look at Shaw's List A career

Shaw has been brilliant in the 50-over format, having scored 2,617 runs in 52 List A games (50s: 11, 100s: 8).While he averages over 50 in the format, his strike rate is 120-plus. He recorded scores of 26, 5, 32, 54, 39 and 51 in the league stage of the ongoing tournament. Notably, Shaw has also played six ODIs, scoring 189 runs.

Fifty for Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan scores ton

Batting at number four, skipper Rahane scored a brilliant 82-ball 88 (4s: 9, 6s: 3).Rahane has now scored 6,291 runs in 173 List A games at a 40-plus average (50s: 44, 100s: 10). Sarfaraz scored a brilliant 117 off 94 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 5). The youngster raised his tally to 469 runs in 26 ODIs. The tally includes two centuries.

How did the match pan out?

Pratham Singh's 109 and Mohammad Saif's 92 propelled Railways to 337/5.In reply, Mumbai batters played aggressively and never allowed the required rate to go up. Besides Shaw, Rahane, and Sarfaraz, Shams Mulani slammed an unbeaten 31-ball 46 as Mumbai crossed the line with nine balls to spare, winning the contest by five wickets. Susheel Kumar scalped three wickets for Railways.

Mumbai finish second in Elite Group E

Mumbai finished Group E in second place with four wins in six games. While Bengal's tally reads the same, Mumbai boasts a better NRR (+1.388). Rahane's men will now feature in the Preliminary quarter-final round. Maharashtra topped the group with six wins.