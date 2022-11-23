Sports

Tim Southee set to complete 200 ODI wickets: Key stats

Tim Southee set to complete 200 ODI wickets: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 23, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Southee has taken 199 ODI wickets so far (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Pace spearhead Tim Southee will lead New Zealand's pace attack in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting November 25. The likes of Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Adam Milne accompany Southee in the fast-bowling section. Meanwhile, Southee is set to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats ahead of the 1st ODI.

Why does this story matter?



Southee is one of the most successful bowlers from New Zealand across formats.

Although the tall seamer does not possess express pace, he knows the art of swinging the ball.

Together, Southee and Trent Boult have several momentous matches for the Black Caps.

And now, the former is set to accomplish another significant milestone in international cricket.

Southee set to attain this feat

Southee will become the second-fastest Kiwi bowler to complete 200 wickets in 50-over cricket. Mills tops this list among New Zealand bowlers, having taken 200 scalps in 135 ODIs. Vettori remains his closest rival thus far. The former NZ all-rounder reached this landmark in 198 ODIs. And, Southee has featured in 148 ODIs as of now.

Southee closes in on 200 ODI wickets

Only four bowlers from New Zealand have taken 200 wickets in ODI cricket so far. These are Daniel Vettori (297), Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (200). Southee, who owns 199 scalps, is set to join this elite list.

Career stats of Southee

Southee is New Zealand's fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. In a career-spanning over a decade, the right-arm seamer has taken 199 wickets from 148 ODIs at an average of 33.97. The tally includes 5 four-wicket hauls and 3 five-fors. He has an economy rate of 5.42 in ODI cricket. His best bowling figures of 7/33 came against England in the 2015 World Cup.

A phenomenal seven-wicket haul

In 2015, Southee became the first New Zealand bowler to take a seven-wicket haul in ODI cricket (7/33). His compatriot Boult matched this feat two years later, taking 7/34 against West Indies. Both Southee and Boult took their seven-fers in New Zealand.