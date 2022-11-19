Home / News / Sports News / Mitchell Marsh slams his 13th ODI fifty: Key stats
Gaurav Tripathi
Gaurav Tripathi
Gaurav Tripathi is a cricket geek who is obsessed with creative content and has a love for statistics. Putting across a perspective and providing content in the most non-boring way possible is something that he aspires to. He has previously worked with media houses such as India TV, LatestLY.com, and CricTracker.