Sports

Mitchell Marsh slams his 13th ODI fifty: Key stats

Mitchell Marsh slams his 13th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 19, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

Marsh played an important knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mitchell Marsh smashed his 13th ODI fifty during the second ODI against England. With the help of two fours and as many sixes, the dasher scored 50 off 59 deliveries. He powered Australia to a competitive total of 280/8 in the first innings. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also scored fifties in the contest. Here we look at Marsh's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Australia won the toss and opted to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Marsh arrived at number six with the scorecard reading 144/4.

While the dasher was watchful at the start, he shifted gears as the innings progressed.

He stitched an important 90-run stand with Smith, who scored 94 off 114 balls.

Labuschagne played an aggressive knock, scoring 58 off 55 balls.

Career A look at Marsh's career stats

Marsh, who has been a vital part of Australia's white-ball teams lately, has so far scored 1,784 runs in 68 games. His average and strike rate in the format read 32.44 and 88.8, respectively. Alongside 13 half-centuries, the 31-year-old also has a ton under his belt. Marsh, who bowls right-arm pace, has also scalped 53 ODI wickets at an economy rate of 5.47.

Information Marsh goes past Ian Healy and Kepler Wessels

Meanwhile, Marsh now ranks 31st in the list of Australian batters with most ODI runs. During the course of his knock, he went past the tally of Ian Healy and Kepler Wessels, who scored 1,764 and 1,740 runs in the ODI format, respectively.

Stats His numbers vs England

Meanwhile, Marsh has enjoyed playing against the Brits in ODIs. He now has scored 534 runs against them in 17 ODIs at an average and strike rate of 35.6 and 88.11, respectively (50s: 6). He has also scalped 18 wickets in these games at an economy rate of 5.01. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul, which was recorded in the 2015 World Cup.

Labuschagne Sixth ODI fifty for Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne, who arrived at number four, went after the bowlers from the outset as Australia's scoring rate remained healthy. He brought up his sixth fifty in ODIs and ended up scoring 58 off 55 balls (4s: 4, 6: 1). Labuschagne now has 796 runs in 26 ODIs an average and strike rate of 31.84 and 84.05, respectively. He also has a ton in ODIs.

Summary How did Australia's innings pan out?

England got off to a fine start as Australia lost both their openers cheaply. Smith and Labuschagne steadied the ship for the Aussies with a 101-run stand. Marsh joined the party later as the hosts looked set to post a strong score. However, English bowlers made a comeback towards the end as Australia were restricted to 280/8. Adil Rashid scalped three wickets.