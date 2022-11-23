Sports

New Zealand vs India, ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODI series

After clashing in T20Is, New Zealand and India are set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series. Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch will host the three ODIs, starting November 25. Shikhar Dhawan returns to lead the Men in Blue in 50-over cricket. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will be at the helm for the Kiwis. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the ODI head-to-head series is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 110 matches, with India winning 55 of them. NZ have won 49, while one resulted in a tie (5 NR). Interestingly, the Kiwis routed India 3-0 in their last bilateral ODI assignment. India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

India's ODI record in New Zealand

India have won just 14 out of 42 ODIs in New Zealand to date. The Black Caps have emerged victorious 25 times (1 tied, 2 NR). Notably, India have won just two ODI series in New Zealand to date (2009 and 2019).

Only Indian captains with series wins in New Zealand

It is to note that MS Dhoni and Kohli are the only Indian skippers to have won an ODI series in New Zealand. In 2009, the former handed India their first series win in the nation. Kohli followed suit a decade later.

India suffered their worst series defeat in NZ (2020)

India suffered their only whitewash in an international series of three or more matches in any format under Kohli. Notably, Sri Lanka were the last side to rout India in a bilateral ODI series comprising three or more matches (3-0 in 1997).

The last instance of India getting whitewashed in ODIs

New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0 in the three-match ODI series in 2020. The Black Caps claimed wins in Hamilton, Auckland, and Mount Maunganui. It was India's fourth whitewash in ODI history and their first in 31 years. The Virat Kohli-led side missed their opening pair Rohit Sharma and Dhawan, who were out with injuries. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw opened for India.