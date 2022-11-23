Sports

BPL draft, Unmukt Chand picked by Chattogram Challengers: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 23, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Unmukt Chand led India to the 2012 Under-19 World Cup title

Unmukt Chand has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The former Under-19 Indian skipper has been roped in by Chattogram Challengers in the players' draft. The 29-year-old retired from Indian cricket last year to play in the United States. Chand also represented Melbourne Renegade in the Big Bash League (BBL). Here are further details.

Challengers picked Chand in the second round

Challengers acquired Chand in the second round (foreign players' category) in the BPL draft. After the draft, Challengers owner Rifatuzzaman told the media that he wanted an Indian in the squad. "We have picked him( Chand) as we wanted to have an Indian in our squad plus we can also have a fan base in India," stated Rifatuzzaman.

A look at Chattogram Challengers squad

Chattogram Challengers squad: Afif Hossain, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Praiyanjan, Curtis Campher, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedy Hasan Rana, Mehedy Maruf, Ziaur Rahman, Maxwell Patrick O'Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Taijul Islam, Abu Zayed Rahi, Forhad Reza, Tawfiq Khan Tushar.

What does the current rule for Indian players state?

Any contracted or non-contracted cricketer male involved in Indian cricket is not allowed to participate in foreign T20 leagues. The players may feature in First-class or List A cricket, but participation in franchise-based T20 leagues is not permitted. However, BCCI grants the No Objection Certificate to only those players who have retired from Indian cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chand retired from Indian cricket in 2021

Chand retired from Indian cricket last year. Unmukt said he decided to "bid adieu to the BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world". The 29-year-old will be remembered for leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. He had scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia. Chand also represented Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Here are his career stats

In 67 First-Class games, Chand has amassed 3,379 runs at 31.57. He slammed eight tons and 16 fifties He played 120 List A games, scoring 4,505 runs at 41.33. The tally includes seven hundreds and 32 fifties. In 79 T20 matches, Chand has scored 1,600 runs at 22.22. He has notched three tons and five fifties.

Chand played in the 2021/22 BBL

Chand featured for Melbourne Renegades in the 2021/22 Big Bash League. He scored 29 and 6 in his two outings for the side. Chand will now ply his trade for the Challengers in the BPL.