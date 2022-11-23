Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Decoding his stats in second Manchester United spell

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 23, 2022, 07:19 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo leaves in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United for the second time in his career. Ronaldo, who rejoined the club from Juventus in the summer of 2021, has left United with a mutual agreement in place. Ronaldo leaves in the aftermath of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Here we decode Ronaldo's stats since his return to the club.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans: Ronaldo

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," said a statement from Ronaldo. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Here's what Manchester United said

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future," read a statement issued by the club. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo's performance in 2021-22

Ronaldo made 38 appearances for Man United in the 2021-22 season. He ended up with 24 goals. Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals and added another six in the Champions League. He clocked three PL assists as well. For the 16th successive season, he managed 20-plus goals in a season.

Decoding the Premier League numbers of Ronaldo in 2021-22

Ronaldo made 30 Premier League appearances for United last season, scoring 18 goals. His tally included three penalties and a free-kick. Out of his 110 shots, 43 were on target. He missed 13 big chances and created seven. He also hit the woodwork on two occasions. He also clocked 33 offsides in the 2021-22 season.

Ronaldo won a plethora of individual awards

Ronaldo won one Premier League Goal of the Month award, besides two Player of the Month awards as well. He was also crowned Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year. He bagged five Player of the Month accolades for United. He was also voted Man of the Match 10 times across competitions.

Ronaldo's performance in 2022-23

Ronaldo was a shadow of himself in the 2022-23 season. He missed pre-season training due to personal issues and was then slowly introduced by Erik ten Hag. Across 16 matches in all competitions, Ronaldo bagged a tally of three goals and two assists. Notably, he managed one Premier League goal in 10 matches. In the Europa League, he scored twice, including a penalty.

Ronaldo attained these records in his second spell

In 2021-22, Ronaldo became the fourth United player to reach 100 Premier League goals after Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Wayne Rooney. Ronaldo netted two PL hat-tricks last season (Tottenham and Norwich). He clocked his 60th hat-trick in his professional career for club and country, including 50 at club level. In the 2022-23 season, Ronaldo surpassed 700 career club goals after scoring versus Everton.

Ronaldo's overall numbers for Man United

Across his two spells at the club, Ronaldo scored a total of 145 goals in 346 appearances. He managed 57 assists in total. In 236 Premier League appearances, Ronaldo managed 103 goals and 37 assists. In 62 Champions League appearances, he amassed 22 goals and 10 assists. In the FA Cup, he managed 13 goals and six assists.