Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group C teams

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 16, 2022, 06:41 pm 3 min read

We are inching close to the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The 32 participating nations have been divided into eight groups (A-H). Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland comprise Group C. Argentina are the group favorites and the Lionel Messi-led side will be keen to make an important impression. We look at the key stats for Group C teams.

Do you know? Argentina on brink of breaking Italy's record

Argentina are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Notably, they are on the verge of breaking the record held by Italy, who had claimed a 37-game unbeaten run between October 2018 and October 2021.

Argentina have won the World Cup on two occasions

Heavyweights Argentina have won two World Cup events to date (1978 and 1986) and are looking to claim a third honor for the first time in 36 years. Argentina have also been three-time runners-ups (1930, 1990, and 2014). In terms of World Cup goals scored, Argentina (137) are ranked third and are behind Brazil and Germany. Argentina are participating in their 18th World Cup.

Information Seven successive round of 16 berths for Mexico

Mexico have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on two occasions (1970 and 1986). On seven occasions, they have exited in the group stage. However, in the last seven World Cup editions (1994-2018), Mexico have secured successive R16 berths.

Information Poland and Saudi at the FIFA World Cup

Poland have secured to 3rd-placed finishes in the World Cup (1974 and 1982). Apart from that, they have reached the round of 16 once in 1986). Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reached the R16 in 1990. On four occasions, they exited in the group stage.

Tally FIFA World Cup: How have the four sides performed?

Argentina have played 81 matches at the FIFA World Cup, winning 43, drawing Mexico have featured in 57 matches, winning 16, drawing 14, and losing 27 times. Saudi Arabia have played 16 matches, winning thrice, drawing two matches, and losing 11 times. Lastly, Poland have played 34 games, winning 16, drawing 5, and losing 13 times.

Records Messi can claim these records

Messi has played 19 WC matches. If Argentina reach the final, he will end up with 26 matches (highest-ever), surpassing Lothar Matthaus' tally of 25. Messi was adjudged Best Player award in the 2014 edition. If he manages to win another such award, he will be the first player in World Cup history to win multiple times.

Messi Messi is playing his 5th World Cup

Messi has scored six World Cup goals so far. He can surpass former legends Diego Maradona, Rivaldo (8 each), David Villa (9), and Gary Lineker (10) among several others. Messi will play in his 5th World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018). Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will equal Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in terms of playing 5 World Cups.

Do you know? Lewandowski can surpass Pele's goals tally

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 76 international goals. He is two goals shy of surpassing the legendary Pele (77). Lewy can become only the eighth player with 80-plus international goals. Brazil's Neymar (75) is also eyeing this milestone.