New Zealand vs India T20Is 2022: Key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 16, 2022, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand are gearing up to host India in a three-match T20I series, starting on November 18. Both teams reached the semi-final stage of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but could not get the glory. While India will miss the services of several key players, the hosts will take the field with a strong team. Here we decode the key player battles.

Squads A look at the T20I squad of both teams

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner. India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

#1 Devon Conway vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Devon Conway has been a prolific run-scorer for NZ in T20Is ever since his debut in the format in 2020. As Conway opens the innings, he is set to tackle Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay. The latter is a brilliant exploiter of the new ball and also enjoys bowling against left-handers. Bhuvneshwar has an economy rate of 6.7 against left-handers in T20Is (wickets: 23).

#2 Arshdeep Singh vs Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, who blew hot and cold in the T20 WC, will hold the key for the Kiwis. The visitors will bank on Arshdeep Singh to keep the Kiwi great quiet. Arshdeep's tally of 29 T20I wickets is the second-highest since his debut in the format in July this year. Notably, Williamson has been dismissed 13 times against left-arm pacers in 41 T20I innings.

#3 Hardik Pandya vs Mitchell Santner

Another skipper who will be raring to make a mark is Hardik Pandya. He was in sublime touch at the global event and the hosts must beware of the same. While batting, he would tackle Mitchell Santner in the middle overs. The latter is known to keep things tight. Hardik has fallen prey to left-arm spinners eight times in 37 T20I innings (SR: 125.9).

#4 Shreyas Iyer vs Lockie Ferguson

In the absence of big names, Shreyas Iyer will have a chance to stamp his authority in the top order. Although the batter has proved his mettle at the highest level, he is known for his weakness against short-pitched deliveries. In order to exploit the same, skipper Kane Williamson can throw the ball to Lockie Ferguson, who can constantly clock over 145 kmph.

#5 Rishabh Pant vs Ish Sodhi

Coming to bat in the middle overs, Rishabh Pant can give New Zealand spinners a tough time. As he enjoys batting against leg-spinners, Ish Sodhi can be his target. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter strikes at 142.65 against leggies in T20 cricket. Sodhi has an economy rate of 8.65 against southpaws in T20Is. What can work in Sodhi's favor is Pant's tendency to throw his wicket.

