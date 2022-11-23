Sports

NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 23, 2022, 05:06 pm 3 min read

India clinched the T20I leg of the tour 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand will fight for redemption as they host India in the opener of the three-match ODI series on Friday (November 25). The Men in Blue would be high on confidence, having clinched the T20I leg of the tour 1-0. With several prominent players missing the series, Shikhar Dhawan will lead a bunch of fresh Indian faces. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Eden Park in Auckland will host this duel. Sides batting second have won 44 of the 79 ODIs here, with the average first-innings score being 220. Pacers are expected to get assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (55-49). Their last meeting in the format saw the Black Caps thrash India 3-0 at home in 2020. Notably, India have won just 18 of their 50 ODIs on New Zealand soil Hence, Shikhar Dhawan's men will have the onus to better the record in the upcoming series.

Can the Indian youngsters turn up?

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul won't feature in the series. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the youngsters will tackle the challenge. While Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and skipper Dhawan will have the onus to score big runs, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh are the bowlers to watch out for. The hosts would field a strong team.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Who are the key performers?

Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in ODIs this year, scoring 530 runs in nine games with his average and strike rate being over 75 and 105, respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal has 20 wickets in 11 ODIs against NZ. Kane Williamson has scored 984 runs in 25 ODIs against India at 39.36. Matt Henry has scalped 60 wickets in 30 home ODIs (ER: 4.79).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (vc), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Matt Henry, Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Hooda, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Deepak Chahar.