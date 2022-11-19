Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 3rd successive fifty-plus score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 19, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal has been in fine form this season (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fiery fifty as Mumbai thrashed Mizoram by seven wickets in the Elite Group E match in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. With the help of 10 boundaries and a six, he scored 63 off 45 deliveries. Notably, this was his 3rd successive fifty-plus score. Mumbai, hence, comprehensively crossed the line with 27.1 overs to spare in a chase of 189.

Summary How did the match pan out?

Mizoram won the toss and opted to bat in Ranchi. The decision did not turn out to be fruitful as the Taruwar Kohli-led side could only manage 188/9 in their 50 overs. While Shreevats Goswami (56) scored the most for Mizoram, Royston Dias recorded a three-fer for Mumbai. In reply, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw led the chase for Mumbai with quickfire half-centuries.

Campaign Jaiswal continues to shine this season

Jaiswal, who initially played second fiddle to Shaw, shifted gears are the latter departed. The left-handed batter has indeed been sensational in the ongoing season, having scored 319 runs in four games. While Jaiswal could manage only 10 in Mumbai's opener, he mustered centuries in his next two outings. The 20-year-old averages just below 80 in the competition while his strike rate is 90-plus.

Information His overall stats in List A cricket

Overall in List A cricket, Jaiswal has scored 1,434 runs in 30 games with his average and strike rate being over 50 and 80, respectively. The tally includes five tons and six half-centuries. The youngster also has a double ton in the format.

Shaw Shaw completes 2,500 List A runs

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's partner-in-crime Shaw also played a magnificent knock in the game. The right-handed opener set the tone with a 39-ball 54 (4s: 8, 6s: 2). He has now scored 117 runs in the ongoing tournament. Overall in List A cricket, he has scored 2,527 runs with his average and strike rate being over 50 and 120 respectively (50s: 10, 100s: 8).