Sports

New Zealand announce limited-overs squads for India series; Guptill dropped

New Zealand announce limited-overs squads for India series; Guptill dropped

Written by V Shashank Nov 15, 2022, 11:18 am 4 min read

The Black Caps will host India for three T20Is and as many ODIs

New Zealand have named squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, starting November 18. The Black Caps will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs across six venues. Kane Williamson will be at the helm in both formats. Meanwhile, NZ have dropped experienced candidates, namely seamer Trent Boult and opener Martin Guptill. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Left-arm quick Boult's omission comes after his decision to part ways with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in August this year.

The 33-year-old cited that he wanted to spend more time with his family and play domestic leagues around the world.

Guptill's mediocre run with the willow coupled with Finn Allen's rise at the top has put his international career in doubt.

Guptill Guptill fails to make the cut

Although Guptill was a part of NZ's squad in the concluded T20 WC, he didn't get to feature in a solitary game throughout. He last played an international during the tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh in October. He scored a 27-ball 34 against Bangladesh, which was the only outing he featured in the series.

Performance One of NZ's premier run-getters

Guptill is NZ's third-highest run-getter in ODIs, having amassed 7,346 runs at 41.73. He ranks behind Ross Taylor (8,607) and Stephen Fleming (8,007). As for T20Is, the prolific batter remains the country's leading run-getter and third-highest overall, behind Virat Kohli (4,008) and Rohit Sharma (3,853). Guptill has smacked 3,531 runs in the format, bashing two hundreds and seven fifties (HS: 105 vs Australia, 2018).

Allen Allen has rampaged in limited-overs cricket

Opener Allen owns two fifties and a hundred in T20Is. He rendered blistering starts to the Kiwis in the 2022 T20 WC, striking 42 and 32 against Australia and Ireland, respectively. Meanwhile, he has fetched 308 runs in eight ODIs (50s: 3). NZ want to give a lengthy run to Allen in a bid to prepare for the 50-over World Cup next year.

Milne Milne set to make an ODI return

Pacer Adam Milne has been picked in both white-ball squads. The right-armer last played an ODI during the India tour in 2017. Since his international debut in 2010, Milne has featured in only 40 ODIs and 33 T20Is, claiming 41 and 35 wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, seamers Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears weren't considered owing to their injuries.

Information Neesham to skip the last ODI; Nicholls comes in

All-rounder James Neesham will miss the third and final ODI (November 30) as he prepares for his wedding. Henry Nicholls will replace the former for that fixture.

NZ New Zealand's white-ball squad for India series

New Zealand's T20I squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. New Zealand's ODI squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Matt Henry.

India What about India's squads?

While Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian T20I squad in New Zealand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested. Rishabh Pant will serve as Pandya's deputy in the series. Dinesh Karthik, who complained of back pain in the T20 WC clash against South Africa, missed out. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm in the three-ODI series thereafter.

Information India's squad for T20I series versus NZ

India's squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Information India's squad for NZ ODIs

India's squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.