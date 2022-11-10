Sports

We couldn't turn up today, says Rohit after semi-final defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 10, 2022

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma felt his side failed to turn up in a crunch ICC T20 World Cup semi-final clash versus England at the Adelaide Oval. India were handed a 10-wicket defeat by the Englishmen, with Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) powering the run-chase in style. India had earlier posted 168/6 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Words Pretty disappointed how it turned up today: Rohit

Reflecting on the match, Rohit said he was disappointed in how things panned out today. "Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today." He also said India failed to handle the pressure situation in a crucial knockout match.

Plans 'When you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble'

Rohit also felt that India didn't execute their plans "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought it was difficult defending 85 runs in 9 overs, but we held our nerve. Couldn't do that today, and when you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble," he said.

Buttler Here's what Buttler said post England's win

Buttler felt the entire England outfit stood up today and they wanted to start fast. "I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive," said Buttler.

IND vs ENG How did the match pan out?

KL Rahul smacked a four on the match's first ball. However, Chris Woakes dismissed Rahul in the very next over. India lost Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav before Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya added 61 runs. Pandya's scintillating knock powered India to 168/6 in 20 overs. Hales and Buttler made it a one-sided affair for England.