Sports

Asian Cup TT tournament: India's Manika Batra wins bronze medal

Asian Cup TT tournament: India's Manika Batra wins bronze medal

Written by V Shashank Nov 19, 2022, 03:48 pm 1 min read

Manika has registered her best run in the Asian Cup TT tournament

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday. She has now become the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event. Batra won the bronze medal match against world number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by a 4-2 margin. Batra defeated Hayata 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.

Do you know? A historic feat for Manika!

As stated, Manika has now recorded the best run by an Indian in the tournament, after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan's sixth-place finish in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Notably, she became the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament.