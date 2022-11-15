Sports

Australian pacer Pat Cummins to skip IPL 2023: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Nov 15, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Pat Cummins is now Australia's ODI captain (Source: Twitter/@cricket.com.au)

Aussie seamer Pat Cummins has decided to skip the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. Cummins, who plays for two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced his decision on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The 29-year-old fetched a sum of Rs. 7.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. He will captain Australia in the three-match ODIs against England, starting November 17. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cummins was recently appointed Australia's ODI captain, following Aaron Finch's retirement from the format in September.

Cummins, who also captains the Test side, will now have dual responsibilities.

Australia have a tight schedule both in Tests and ODIs.

Thus, Cummins has decided to take a rest during the IPL in a bid to prepare for the Ashes and the 50-over World Cup, next year.

2022 T20 WC Cummins had a dismal campaign in 2022 T20 WC

Last year's winner Australia crashed out of the Super 12 stage in the concluded 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Cummins had a forgettable run in the same. The right-arm quick snapped up merely three wickets in four matches, averaging a questionable 44.00. His best figures were 2/28 (vs Ireland). He conceded 46 runs without a wicket in their tournament opener against New Zealand.

Twitter Post Here's the official confirmation

I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

IPL Cummins' numbers in IPL

Cummins marked his IPL debut while playing for KKR in 2014. He has since clipped 45 wickets across 42 appearances, averaging 30.15. He has an economy of 8.54. His best figures read 4/34. Last season, Cummins pocketed seven scalps in five matches before a hip injury shortened his campaign. He averaged 30.28. He was noted for his whirlwind 15-ball 56* against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 IPL 2023: A look at the key details

As per Cricbuzz, all 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of released and retained players by November 15. The bidding event, which was earlier reported to take place on December 16, will now be conducted a week later in Kochi. KKR failed to reach the playoffs last season despite a solid start. They finished seventh, with six wins in 14 matches.