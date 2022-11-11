Sports

Important series before ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is just a few months away and all participating teams are gearing up for it. The eighth edition of the competition will get underway on February 10 with South Africa being the hosts. Defending champions Australia will again step into the competition as favorites. Here are the important series ahead of the mega event.

PAK vs IRE Ireland Women's tour of Pakistan

Pakistan will host Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on November 12. All matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Having clinched the ODI leg of the series 3-0, the Women in Green would be high on confidence. As Ireland won't play any further games before the WC, they would view this series as their final preparation opportunity.

NZ vs BAN Bangladesh Women's tour of New Zealand

New Zealand Women will host Bangladesh in three T20Is and as many ODIs in December. The T20I series will get underway on December 2 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Adapting to the conditions would be a major challenge for the Bangladesh team. The White Ferns, who are deemed favorites for the series, would look to gain momentum ahead of the World Cup.

WI vs ENG England Women's tour of West Indies

England will tour West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is in December. Following the conclusion of the ODI leg, the T20I series will get underway on December 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Both sides have some prominent players in the ranks and it would be interesting to see how this series pans out.

AUS vs PAK Pakistan Women's tour of Australia

In January, Pakistan will travel to Australia to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The T20I leg will get underway at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on January 24. Both teams would not play any further matches before the T20 WC in South Africa. The Aussies are favorites for this series and Pakistan must unleash their A-game to cause an upset.

Tri-Series Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa

South Africa will host India and West Indies in a triangular T20I series. While the series will get underway on January 19, the final will take place on February 2. The three teams will play each other twice in the round-robin stage and the top two sides will advance to the finals. All matches will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Information Groups at the World Cup

South Africa have been placed in Group A at the T20 WC alongside favorites Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. India and West Indies are in Group B with England, Ireland, and Pakistan being the other three teams.

Winners list Winners of the previous editions

Reigning champions Australia have clinched five of the seven editions of the T20 World Cup so far. England and West Indies tasted the glory once apiece. The last edition, 2020, saw India qualifying for the final for the first time. However, the Aussies handed them a humiliating 85-run defeat in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.