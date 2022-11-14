Sports

IPL 2023 Auction: Adil Rashid to go under the hammer

IPL 2023 Auction: Adil Rashid to go under the hammer

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 14, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Rashid has 93 wickets in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is set to go under the hammer during the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. Rashid, who shone in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup final, informed PTI that he will "put up his name in the auction" this time. Notably, he joined Punjab Kings for the second leg of the IPL 2021 as Australian pacer Jhye Richardson's replacement.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rashid, who joined PBKS as a replacement player in 2021, went unsold in the auction earlier that year (base price of Rs. 1.5 crore).

He raised his base price to Rs. 2 crore a year later only to go unsold again.

One of the most prolific spinners in T20 cricket, Rashid could be a hot commodity in the auction this time.

Spell A superb spell in the T20 WC final

Rashid delivered a superb spell in the 2022 T20 WC final won by England. He dismissed Mohammad Haris on his first ball of the match. Rashid then got rid of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The former finished with brilliant figures of 2/22, including a wicket-maiden. Rashid now has 93 T20I wickets, the second-most for England in the format after Chris Jordan (95).

Information Third-most wickets for England in T20s

Rashid is England's third-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. The leg-spinner has taken 275 wickets from 248 T20s at an average of 23.25. He has an economy rate of 7.48 in the format. The tally includes seven four-wicket hauls.

Format Rashid's leggies could be threatening in India

The 16th IPL edition will see the return of the home and away format. Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president, mentioned the same in his letter to state associations on September 22. Rashid's stocks will go up as the Indian pitches assist spin. Interestingly, the top two wicket-takers in IPL 2022 were wrist-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal (27) and Wanindu Hasaranga (26).

Do you know? England's leading wicket-taker since January 2021 (T20Is)

Rashid has been England's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket since the start of 2021. He has taken 42 wickets from 40 matches at an average of 25.28. Pacer Sam Curran trails Rashid on this tally with 32 wickets.